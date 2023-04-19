In the current trading session, PaxMedica Inc.’s (PXMD) stock is trading at the price of $1.89, a fall of -5.50% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -81.97% less than its 52-week high of $10.48 and 38.97% better than its 52-week low of $1.36. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -21.42% below the high and +35.20% above the low.

PXMD’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 200.00, resulting in an 13.42 price to cash per share for the period.

How does PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 78.95% of shares. A total of 10 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.00% of its stock and 4.76% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 33404.0 shares that make 0.25% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 67810.0.

The securities firm State Street Corporation holds 21900.0 shares of PXMD, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.16%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 44457.0.

An overview of PaxMedica Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) traded 742,211 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.98 and price change of -0.35. With the moving average of $2.11 and a price change of -1.17, about 1,222,562 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PXMD’s 100-day average volume is 1,045,828 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.24 and a price change of +0.17.