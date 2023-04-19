Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) closed Tuesday at $4.93 per share, up from $4.58 a day earlier. While Broadwind Inc. has overperformed by 7.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BWEN rose by 142.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.10 to $1.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 68.78% in the last 200 days.

On January 17, 2023, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) to Buy. A report published by Johnson Rice on November 16, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Accumulate’ for BWEN. Johnson Rice Initiated an Buy rating on September 10, 2020, and assigned a price target of $6. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BWEN, as published in its report on July 07, 2020. ROTH Capital’s report from June 30, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $6 for BWEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Broadwind Inc. (BWEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Broadwind Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BWEN is recording an average volume of 292.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.70%, with a gain of 34.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.75, showing growth from the present price of $4.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BWEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Broadwind Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BWEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BWEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BWEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.05%.

At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its BWEN holdings by 6.12% and now holds 0.27 million BWEN shares valued at $1.05 million with the added 15811.0 shares during the period. BWEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.60% at present.