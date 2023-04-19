Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)’s stock is trading at $12.35 at the moment marking a rise of 18.70% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -90.92% less than their 52-week high of $136.00, and 44.38% over their 52-week low of $8.55. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.48% below the high and +25.55% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, LUNR’s SMA-200 is $11.32.

How does Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 11.49% of shares. A total of 43 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 32.99% of its stock and 37.27% of its float.

An overview of Intuitive Machines Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) traded 812,007 shares per day, with a moving average of $10.72 and price change of +0.74. With the moving average of $15.83 and a price change of +2.78, about 1,648,399 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LUNR’s 100-day average volume is 906,972 shares, alongside a moving average of $12.90 and a price change of +2.20.