The share price of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) rose to $15.91 per share on Tuesday from $15.79. While Verve Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERV fell by -21.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.00 to $10.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.41% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 13, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 01, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for VERV. Goldman also rated VERV shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 15, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on October 06, 2022, and assigned a price target of $48. Stifel August 25, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VERV, as published in its report on August 25, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from June 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $48 for VERV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

To gain a thorough understanding of Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VERV is recording an average volume of 760.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.52%, with a gain of 13.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.36, showing growth from the present price of $15.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verve Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VERV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VERV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in VERV has decreased by -8.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,384,934 shares of the stock, with a value of $77.65 million, following the sale of -517,083 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VERV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 59.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,671,215 additional shares for a total stake of worth $64.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,471,049.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC added a 971,971 position in VERV. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.22%, now holding 3.74 million shares worth $53.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its VERV holdings by 45.48% and now holds 3.19 million VERV shares valued at $46.06 million with the added 1.0 million shares during the period.