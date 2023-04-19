In Tuesday’s session, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) marked $80.94 per share, up from $79.65 in the previous session. While Stanley Black & Decker Inc. has overperformed by 1.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SWK fell by -42.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $147.37 to $70.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.76% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 03, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) to Neutral. A report published by Longbow on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SWK. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded SWK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 28, 2022. Credit Suisse October 14, 2022d the rating to Neutral on October 14, 2022, and set its price target from $125 to $79. Morgan Stanley October 12, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for SWK, as published in its report on October 12, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from August 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $111 for SWK shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)

With SWK’s current dividend of $3.20 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SWK has an average volume of 1.83M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.48%, with a gain of 2.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $92.33, showing growth from the present price of $80.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SWK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Shares?

Tools & Accessories giant Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 83.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -142.60%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SWK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SWK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SWK has increased by 3.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,262,289 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.39 billion, following the purchase of 546,676 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SWK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,484,805 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.24 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,423,116.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 2,495,756 position in SWK. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 45461.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.62%, now holding 7.42 million shares worth $598.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its SWK holdings by -18.42% and now holds 3.84 million SWK shares valued at $309.21 million with the lessened -0.87 million shares during the period. SWK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.80% at present.