The share price of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) fell to $2.27 per share on Tuesday from $2.49. While Whole Earth Brands Inc. has underperformed by -8.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FREE fell by -69.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.92 to $2.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.67% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2023, Imperial Capital started tracking Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) recommending Outperform. A report published by Cowen on December 15, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for FREE. Canaccord Genuity also rated FREE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 14, 2021. Lake Street Initiated an Buy rating on February 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $19. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FREE, as published in its report on February 12, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from January 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for FREE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FREE is recording an average volume of 479.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.03%, with a loss of -6.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.28, showing growth from the present price of $2.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FREE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Whole Earth Brands Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FREE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FREE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in FREE has increased by 766.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,932,673 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.51 million, following the purchase of 2,594,266 additional shares during the last quarter. FIAM LLC made another increased to its shares in FREE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 207,120 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,602,374.

During the first quarter, Armistice Capital LLC added a 80,000 position in FREE. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 55645.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.38%, now holding 2.39 million shares worth $6.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its FREE holdings by 41.11% and now holds 2.08 million FREE shares valued at $5.32 million with the added 0.61 million shares during the period. FREE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.50% at present.