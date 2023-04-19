As of Tuesday, Sweetgreen Inc.’s (NYSE:SG) stock closed at $7.78, down from $7.96 the previous day. While Sweetgreen Inc. has underperformed by -2.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SG fell by -71.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.10 to $6.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.13% in the last 200 days.

On February 07, 2023, Cowen Downgraded Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) to Market Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for SG. BofA Securities also rated SG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 27, 2022. Cowen Reiterated the rating as Outperform on June 15, 2022, but set its price target from $28 to $22. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SG, as published in its report on April 12, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from March 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $37 for SG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sweetgreen Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SG is recording 1.81M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.53%, with a loss of -1.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sweetgreen Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in SG has increased by 0.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,872,419 shares of the stock, with a value of $108.76 million, following the purchase of 83,393 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.36%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 637,002 additional shares for a total stake of worth $58.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,442,565.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -5,579,723 position in SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased an additional 3.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 146.05%, now holding 5.29 million shares worth $41.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SG holdings by 496.52% and now holds 4.88 million SG shares valued at $38.23 million with the added 4.06 million shares during the period. SG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.30% at present.