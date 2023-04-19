IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) marked $20.49 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $20.72. While IMAX Corporation has underperformed by -1.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMAX rose by 21.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.27 to $12.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.82% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On December 05, 2022, B. Riley Securities Reiterated IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on October 12, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMAX. Rosenblatt also rated IMAX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 24, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on October 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $27. JP Morgan resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for IMAX, as published in its report on July 28, 2021. Goldman’s report from June 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18.60 for IMAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of IMAX Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 553.30K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IMAX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.37%, with a loss of -2.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.89, showing growth from the present price of $20.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IMAX Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMAX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMAX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FIAM LLC’s position in IMAX has decreased by -6.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,260,476 shares of the stock, with a value of $62.54 million, following the sale of -233,202 additional shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in IMAX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 93,553 additional shares for a total stake of worth $53.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,796,889.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 352,762 position in IMAX. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.34%, now holding 2.19 million shares worth $42.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its IMAX holdings by -3.34% and now holds 2.17 million IMAX shares valued at $41.54 million with the lessened 74718.0 shares during the period. IMAX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.30% at present.