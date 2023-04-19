A share of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) closed at $38.08 per share on Tuesday, up from $37.77 day before. While Ovintiv Inc. has overperformed by 0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OVV fell by -28.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.30 to $32.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.99% in the last 200 days.

On April 17, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) to Equal Weight. A report published by Citigroup on March 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OVV. JP Morgan also Downgraded OVV shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2023. BMO Capital Markets March 07, 2023d the rating to Market Perform on March 07, 2023, and set its price target from $56 to $51. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for OVV, as published in its report on January 25, 2023. Morgan Stanley’s report from January 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $51 for OVV shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

It’s important to note that OVV shareholders are currently getting $1.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ovintiv Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 58.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OVV is registering an average volume of 3.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.59%, with a loss of -3.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.32, showing growth from the present price of $38.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OVV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ovintiv Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas E&P market, Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is based in the USA. When comparing Ovintiv Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OVV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OVV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in OVV has increased by 24.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,016,020 shares of the stock, with a value of $974.74 million, following the purchase of 5,361,244 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in OVV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -115,122 additional shares for a total stake of worth $869.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,111,604.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 3,621,207 position in OVV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.47 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.23%, now holding 12.59 million shares worth $454.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its OVV holdings by 28.88% and now holds 6.99 million OVV shares valued at $252.25 million with the added 1.57 million shares during the period. OVV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.20% at present.