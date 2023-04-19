Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) marked $2.91 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $2.90. While Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has overperformed by 0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UGP fell by -4.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.12 to $2.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.04% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 28, 2023, UBS Downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) to Neutral. BofA/Merrill March 31, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UGP, as published in its report on March 31, 2020. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

UGP currently pays a dividend of $0.13 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.65M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for UGP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.96%, with a loss of -0.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.07, showing growth from the present price of $2.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UGP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Shares?

The Brazil based company Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. When comparing Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 162.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UGP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UGP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in UGP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 312,397 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,369,553.

During the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP added a 20,829 position in UGP. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.5 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 194.03%, now holding 2.27 million shares worth $6.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its UGP holdings by -17.90% and now holds 1.81 million UGP shares valued at $4.93 million with the lessened -0.39 million shares during the period. UGP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.70% at present.