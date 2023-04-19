The share price of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) rose to $338.94 per share on Tuesday from $337.43. While Pool Corporation has overperformed by 0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, POOL fell by -18.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $473.98 to $278.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.01% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 06, 2023, Loop Capital Upgraded Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) to Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on March 10, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for POOL. Stifel also Downgraded POOL shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $360 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 06, 2023. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for POOL, as published in its report on December 15, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from August 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $431 for POOL shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Pool Corporation (POOL)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of POOL’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $4.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Pool Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 61.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and POOL is recording an average volume of 429.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.70%, with a loss of -1.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $395.80, showing growth from the present price of $338.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether POOL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pool Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Industrial Distribution sector, Pool Corporation (POOL) is based in the USA. When comparing Pool Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -32.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in POOL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in POOL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in POOL has decreased by -0.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,284,319 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.47 billion, following the sale of -1,936 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in POOL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -184,394 additional shares for a total stake of worth $780.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,278,980.

During the first quarter, Select Equity Group LP added a 139,946 position in POOL. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 66720.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.35%, now holding 1.47 million shares worth $502.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment increased its POOL holdings by 10.29% and now holds 1.46 million POOL shares valued at $498.81 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period.