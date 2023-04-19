ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) marked $19.72 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $19.37. While ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 1.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACAD fell by -19.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.54 to $12.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.99% in the last 200 days.

On January 03, 2023, Guggenheim Upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for ACAD. Loop Capital also rated ACAD shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 01, 2022. Citigroup August 08, 2022d the rating to Neutral on August 08, 2022, and set its price target from $19 to $15. Citigroup August 05, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ACAD, as published in its report on August 05, 2022. Jefferies’s report from June 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for ACAD shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.61M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ACAD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.20%, with a gain of 9.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.50, showing growth from the present price of $19.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baker Bros. Advisors LP’s position in ACAD has increased by 0.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 42,109,470 shares of the stock, with a value of $792.5 million, following the purchase of 185,984 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACAD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.71%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 341,685 additional shares for a total stake of worth $243.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,953,166.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -2,236,411 position in ACAD. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.4 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.89%, now holding 8.6 million shares worth $161.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ACAD holdings by 14.18% and now holds 7.74 million ACAD shares valued at $145.67 million with the added 0.96 million shares during the period. ACAD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.90% at present.