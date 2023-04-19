A share of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) closed at $2.04 per share on Tuesday, down from $2.18 day before. While Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has underperformed by -6.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ILPT fell by -89.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.21 to $2.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.69% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2022, JMP Securities Downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Berenberg on October 20, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for ILPT. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on June 08, 2020, and assigned a price target of $27. RBC Capital Mkts August 07, 2019d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for ILPT, as published in its report on August 07, 2019. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

It’s important to note that ILPT shareholders are currently getting $0.04 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 88.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ILPT is registering an average volume of 1.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.86%, with a loss of -20.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ILPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ILPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ILPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ILPT has decreased by -0.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,490,555 shares of the stock, with a value of $32.21 million, following the sale of -61,483 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ILPT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,303,149 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,461,780.

During the first quarter, Flat Footed LLC added a 2,498,558 position in ILPT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.68%, now holding 3.43 million shares worth $10.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management decreased its ILPT holdings by -9.17% and now holds 1.99 million ILPT shares valued at $6.12 million with the lessened -0.2 million shares during the period. ILPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.20% at present.