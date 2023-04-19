RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) closed Tuesday at $10.53 per share, up from $10.47 a day earlier. While RLJ Lodging Trust has overperformed by 0.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLJ fell by -25.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.76 to $9.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.06% in the last 200 days.

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) recommending Outperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on January 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for RLJ. Compass Point March 01, 2021d the rating to Buy on March 01, 2021, and set its price target from $14 to $17. Raymond James November 23, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for RLJ, as published in its report on November 23, 2020. Compass Point’s report from October 05, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9.50 for RLJ shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

The current dividend for RLJ investors is set at $0.32 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of RLJ Lodging Trust’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RLJ is recording an average volume of 1.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.90%, with a gain of 1.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.28, showing growth from the present price of $10.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLJ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RLJ Lodging Trust Shares?

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Hotel & Motel market. When comparing RLJ Lodging Trust shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 103.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 100.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RLJ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RLJ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RLJ has increased by 0.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,896,124 shares of the stock, with a value of $253.3 million, following the purchase of 225,733 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in RLJ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.47%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 536,154 additional shares for a total stake of worth $132.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,519,955.

During the first quarter, FIAM LLC subtracted a -650,445 position in RLJ. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 37433.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.48%, now holding 7.8 million shares worth $82.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its RLJ holdings by 3.92% and now holds 7.42 million RLJ shares valued at $78.64 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. RLJ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.70% at present.