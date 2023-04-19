As of Tuesday, Chart Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:GTLS) stock closed at $128.93, up from $128.11 the previous day. While Chart Industries Inc. has overperformed by 0.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTLS fell by -27.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $242.59 to $101.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.66% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on January 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for GTLS. Goldman also Downgraded GTLS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $150 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 22, 2022. Piper Sandler November 18, 2022d the rating to Neutral on November 18, 2022, and set its price target from $228 to $133. Wells Fargo November 14, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for GTLS, as published in its report on November 14, 2022. Jefferies’s report from October 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $250 for GTLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 325.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Chart Industries Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GTLS is recording 723.89K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.84%, with a gain of 14.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $191.06, showing growth from the present price of $128.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chart Industries Inc. Shares?

The Specialty Industrial Machinery market is dominated by Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) based in the USA. When comparing Chart Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 66.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 570.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GTLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GTLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in GTLS has increased by 27.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,631,785 shares of the stock, with a value of $706.23 million, following the purchase of 1,214,564 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in GTLS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 747,436 additional shares for a total stake of worth $540.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,312,732.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 632,798 position in GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased an additional 0.63 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 42.82%, now holding 2.1 million shares worth $262.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme increased its GTLS holdings by 41.67% and now holds 1.73 million GTLS shares valued at $216.38 million with the added 0.51 million shares during the period.