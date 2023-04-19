The share price of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) fell to $13.11 per share on Tuesday from $13.42. While Fulton Financial Corporation has underperformed by -2.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FULT fell by -17.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.85 to $13.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.12% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Janney started tracking Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) recommending Neutral. A report published by Stephens on April 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for FULT. Stephens Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on June 01, 2020, and assigned a price target of $12. Piper Jaffray January 17, 2019d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FULT, as published in its report on January 17, 2019. Barclays’s report from October 03, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $19 for FULT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Piper Jaffray also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of FULT’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Fulton Financial Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FULT is recording an average volume of 1.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.71%, with a loss of -3.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.50, showing growth from the present price of $13.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FULT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fulton Financial Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is based in the USA. When comparing Fulton Financial Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 28.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FULT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FULT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FULT has increased by 3.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,239,833 shares of the stock, with a value of $265.89 million, following the purchase of 684,566 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FULT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.87%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 315,115 additional shares for a total stake of worth $237.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,159,316.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 145,823 position in FULT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.56 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.19%, now holding 7.29 million shares worth $100.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, increased its FULT holdings by 6.42% and now holds 3.66 million FULT shares valued at $50.52 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. FULT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.90% at present.