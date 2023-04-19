In Tuesday’s session, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) marked $102.17 per share, down from $103.12 in the previous session. While Etsy Inc. has underperformed by -0.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETSY fell by -11.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $149.91 to $67.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.35% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) to Overweight. A report published by Jefferies on March 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ETSY. Oppenheimer also reiterated ETSY shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $150 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 27, 2023. Needham January 04, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ETSY, as published in its report on January 04, 2023. Citigroup’s report from December 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $161 for ETSY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. MoffettNathanson also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Etsy Inc. (ETSY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Etsy Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ETSY has an average volume of 3.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.26%, with a loss of -1.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $136.46, showing growth from the present price of $102.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETSY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Etsy Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ETSY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ETSY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ETSY has increased by 0.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,367,526 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.49 billion, following the purchase of 54,010 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in ETSY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.23%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,075,912 additional shares for a total stake of worth $857.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,706,764.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -490,974 position in ETSY. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.7 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.30%, now holding 6.35 million shares worth $706.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its ETSY holdings by -2.76% and now holds 4.73 million ETSY shares valued at $526.8 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period.