Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) marked $3.09 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $2.96. While Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has overperformed by 4.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TAST rose by 54.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.53 to $1.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 58.45% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2023, Craig Hallum Upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) to Buy. A report published by Stephens on September 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TAST. Stephens also Downgraded TAST shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 05, 2022. Raymond James October 26, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for TAST, as published in its report on October 26, 2021. Raymond James’s report from October 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9 for TAST shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 200.83K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TAST stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.96%, with a gain of 0.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.12, showing growth from the present price of $3.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TAST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TAST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TAST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Russell Investment Management LLC’s position in TAST has increased by 3.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,123,393 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.74 million, following the purchase of 62,671 additional shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP made another increased to its shares in TAST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 34,776 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,660,799.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 663 position in TAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.24 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -13.35%, now holding 1.53 million shares worth $3.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, Solel Partners LP increased its TAST holdings by 385.52% and now holds 1.5 million TAST shares valued at $3.35 million with the added 1.19 million shares during the period. TAST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.50% at present.