A share of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) closed at $49.31 per share on Tuesday, up from $49.21 day before. While Futu Holdings Limited has overperformed by 0.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FUTU rose by 41.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $72.20 to $26.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.67% in the last 200 days.

On January 03, 2023, CLSA Downgraded Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) to Underperform. A report published by BofA Securities on December 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for FUTU. Credit Suisse also Downgraded FUTU shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $64 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 16, 2022. JP Morgan September 01, 2022d the rating to Overweight on September 01, 2022, and set its price target from $55 to $62. CLSA September 01, 2022d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for FUTU, as published in its report on September 01, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from June 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $55 for FUTU shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Futu Holdings Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FUTU is registering an average volume of 2.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.05%, with a loss of -1.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $58.92, showing growth from the present price of $49.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FUTU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Futu Holdings Limited Shares?

A giant in the Capital Markets market, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is based in the Hong Kong. When comparing Futu Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 111.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FUTU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FUTU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in FUTU has decreased by -33.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,496,797 shares of the stock, with a value of $129.46 million, following the sale of -1,281,125 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in FUTU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -18,865 additional shares for a total stake of worth $91.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,768,822.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 1,507,400 position in FUTU. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional 5802.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.52%, now holding 1.12 million shares worth $58.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its FUTU holdings by 5.33% and now holds 1.1 million FUTU shares valued at $57.07 million with the added 55698.0 shares during the period. FUTU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.40% at present.