In Tuesday’s session, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) marked $219.48 per share, up from $218.89 in the previous session. While First Solar Inc. has overperformed by 0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FSLR rose by 180.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $221.88 to $59.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.94% in the last 200 days.

On April 18, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) to Sector Weight. A report published by Deutsche Bank on April 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for FSLR. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded FSLR shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $200 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 03, 2023. Barclays Reiterated the rating as Equal Weight on March 23, 2023, but set its price target from $162 to $230. UBS March 03, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for FSLR, as published in its report on March 03, 2023. Evercore ISI’s report from February 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $157 for FSLR shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

First Solar Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FSLR has an average volume of 2.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.85%, with a gain of 4.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $211.10, showing decline from the present price of $219.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FSLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Solar Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FSLR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FSLR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FSLR has increased by 20.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,242,306 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.45 billion, following the purchase of 1,913,000 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in FSLR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -29.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,058,847 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.62 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,456,044.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 982,871 position in FSLR. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.32 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.32%, now holding 4.0 million shares worth $871.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its FSLR holdings by 23.68% and now holds 2.84 million FSLR shares valued at $617.6 million with the added 0.54 million shares during the period. FSLR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.10% at present.