As of Tuesday, F.N.B. Corporation’s (NYSE:FNB) stock closed at $11.40, down from $11.59 the previous day. While F.N.B. Corporation has underperformed by -1.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FNB fell by -5.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.71 to $10.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.74% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 04, 2023, Stephens started tracking F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) recommending Overweight. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on December 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for FNB. Jefferies also Downgraded FNB shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 19, 2021. Stephens November 25, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for FNB, as published in its report on November 25, 2020. Stephens’s report from January 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $14.50 for FNB shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

Investors in F.N.B. Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.48 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of F.N.B. Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FNB is recording 2.71M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.50%, with a loss of -0.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.78, showing growth from the present price of $11.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FNB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze F.N.B. Corporation Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) based in the USA. When comparing F.N.B. Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 25.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FNB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FNB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FNB has increased by 6.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 38,625,925 shares of the stock, with a value of $448.06 million, following the purchase of 2,446,968 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FNB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,049,587 additional shares for a total stake of worth $435.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 37,524,232.

During the first quarter, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, added a 1,982,742 position in FNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.9 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.67%, now holding 20.17 million shares worth $234.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its FNB holdings by -1.92% and now holds 15.57 million FNB shares valued at $180.6 million with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. FNB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.80% at present.