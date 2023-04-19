DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) closed Tuesday at $35.26 per share, up from $34.59 a day earlier. While DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOCN fell by -33.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.88 to $23.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.47% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2023, Oppenheimer Downgraded DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) to Perform. A report published by Piper Sandler on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DOCN. Needham also rated DOCN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 08, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on November 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $31. JP Morgan November 08, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DOCN, as published in its report on November 08, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DOCN is recording an average volume of 1.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.48%, with a loss of -3.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.00, showing growth from the present price of $35.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOCN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOCN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOCN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DOCN has increased by 23.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,987,091 shares of the stock, with a value of $234.51 million, following the purchase of 1,157,454 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in DOCN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.78%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 512,771 additional shares for a total stake of worth $155.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,982,467.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP subtracted a -434,539 position in DOCN. First Trust Advisors LP sold an additional -0.69 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -21.89%, now holding 2.46 million shares worth $96.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its DOCN holdings by -0.19% and now holds 1.35 million DOCN shares valued at $52.84 million with the lessened 2520.0 shares during the period. DOCN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.60% at present.