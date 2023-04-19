As of Tuesday, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (AMEX:CPHI) stock closed at $0.39, down from $0.42 the previous day. While China Pharma Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -6.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPHI fell by -88.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.15 to $0.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -69.91% in the last 200 days.

On January 08, 2010, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) recommending Mkt Outperform.

Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

One of the most important indicators of China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -96.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CPHI is recording 182.88K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.52%, with a gain of 15.38% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze China Pharma Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPHI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPHI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in CPHI has decreased by -6.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,042 shares of the stock, with a value of $13276.0, following the sale of -2,404 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in CPHI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 729.92%.

At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its CPHI holdings by 189.85% and now holds 5881.0 CPHI shares valued at $2294.0 with the added 3852.0 shares during the period. CPHI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.20% at present.