As of Tuesday, Applied Digital Corporation’s (NASDAQ:APLD) stock closed at $3.53, down from $3.73 the previous day. While Applied Digital Corporation has underperformed by -5.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APLD fell by -26.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.00 to $0.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 64.45% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On December 22, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) recommending Buy. A report published by DA Davidson on May 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for APLD. Craig Hallum also rated APLD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 23, 2022. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on May 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7.50. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for APLD, as published in its report on May 09, 2022. Lake Street’s report from May 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for APLD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

One of the most important indicators of Applied Digital Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and APLD is recording 934.66K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.61%, with a gain of 16.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.95, showing growth from the present price of $3.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Digital Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in APLD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in APLD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oasis Management’s position in APLD has increased by 1.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,402,909 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.86 million, following the purchase of 62,678 additional shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in APLD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 368,078 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,593,528.

During the first quarter, Nokomis Capital LLC added a 1,076,604 position in APLD. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 2.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 931.72%, now holding 2.59 million shares worth $5.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its APLD holdings by 7,464.62% and now holds 2.13 million APLD shares valued at $4.78 million with the added 2.1 million shares during the period. APLD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.20% at present.