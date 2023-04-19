A share of Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) closed at $24.36 per share on Tuesday, up from $23.43 day before. While Cutera Inc. has overperformed by 3.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CUTR fell by -62.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $69.99 to $18.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.42% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2023, Maxim Group Downgraded Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) to Hold. A report published by William Blair on January 31, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald also Downgraded CUTR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 11, 2023. Stephens Reiterated the rating as Overweight on December 28, 2022, but set its price target from $78 to $68. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CUTR, as published in its report on October 14, 2022. Maxim Group’s report from November 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $60 for CUTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Cutera Inc. (CUTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cutera Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -489.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CUTR is registering an average volume of 664.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.97%, with a loss of -10.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.75, showing growth from the present price of $24.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CUTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cutera Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CUTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CUTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CUTR has increased by 6.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,592,208 shares of the stock, with a value of $61.23 million, following the purchase of 160,052 additional shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP made another increased to its shares in CUTR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 47,921 additional shares for a total stake of worth $43.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,846,596.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -61,375 position in CUTR. FIAM LLC sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.94%, now holding 1.35 million shares worth $31.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its CUTR holdings by 17.58% and now holds 1.22 million CUTR shares valued at $28.77 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period.