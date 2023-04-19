BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) marked $78.35 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $77.96. While BILL Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BILL fell by -60.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $209.74 to $68.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.99% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) recommending Underperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on March 17, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BILL. SMBC Nikko also Downgraded BILL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $110 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 03, 2023. BMO Capital Markets February 03, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for BILL, as published in its report on February 03, 2023. Citigroup’s report from January 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $131 for BILL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of BILL Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.87M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BILL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.20%, with a gain of 1.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $126.55, showing growth from the present price of $78.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BILL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BILL Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BILL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BILL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in BILL has increased by 17.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,250,757 shares of the stock, with a value of $994.03 million, following the purchase of 1,858,460 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem made another increased to its shares in BILL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 32.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,710,430 additional shares for a total stake of worth $892.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,000,285.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 262,933 position in BILL. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. sold an additional 837.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.01%, now holding 5.63 million shares worth $456.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BILL holdings by 4.03% and now holds 4.34 million BILL shares valued at $351.96 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. BILL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.50% at present.