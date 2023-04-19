In Tuesday’s session, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) marked $17.39 per share, down from $17.47 in the previous session. While Bumble Inc. has underperformed by -0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BMBL fell by -32.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.33 to $16.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.76% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 11, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) recommending Outperform. A report published by Citigroup on March 17, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BMBL. KeyBanc Capital Markets also Upgraded BMBL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 10, 2023. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on December 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $29. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BMBL, as published in its report on December 08, 2022. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Bumble Inc. (BMBL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bumble Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BMBL has an average volume of 2.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.65%, with a loss of -6.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.66, showing growth from the present price of $17.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BMBL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bumble Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BMBL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BMBL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in BMBL has decreased by -4.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,396,959 shares of the stock, with a value of $203.26 million, following the sale of -469,051 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another decreased to its shares in BMBL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -733,262 additional shares for a total stake of worth $164.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,398,316.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 1,390,568 position in BMBL. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.78%, now holding 7.82 million shares worth $152.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BMBL holdings by 8.77% and now holds 5.49 million BMBL shares valued at $107.25 million with the added 0.44 million shares during the period.