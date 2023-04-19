In Tuesday’s session, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) marked $6.14 per share, down from $6.16 in the previous session. While Aspen Aerogels Inc. has underperformed by -0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASPN fell by -76.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.13 to $5.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.82% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 20, 2023, The Benchmark Company Upgraded Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) to Buy. The Benchmark Company also rated ASPN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 10, 2021. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on October 14, 2021, and assigned a price target of $8. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ASPN, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from August 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $51 for ASPN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 89.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ASPN has an average volume of 1.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.59%, with a loss of -4.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.25, showing growth from the present price of $6.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASPN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aspen Aerogels Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its ASPN holdings by 22.96% and now holds 2.97 million ASPN shares valued at $22.16 million with the added 0.56 million shares during the period. ASPN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.40% at present.