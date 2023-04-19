A share of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) closed at $9.21 per share on Tuesday, up from $9.10 day before. While El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LOCO fell by -4.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.00 to $7.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.23% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) recommending Hold. A report published by Truist on February 08, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for LOCO. Stifel July 26, 2016d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for LOCO, as published in its report on July 26, 2016. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LOCO is registering an average volume of 296.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.75%, with a loss of -1.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.17, showing growth from the present price of $9.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LOCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Restaurants market, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) is based in the USA. When comparing El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.21, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 4.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LOCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LOCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LOCO has increased by 3.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,185,917 shares of the stock, with a value of $30.55 million, following the purchase of 104,811 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in LOCO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.50%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 87,310 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,028,717.

During the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme subtracted a -62,030 position in LOCO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 11125.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.86%, now holding 1.28 million shares worth $12.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, FIAM LLC increased its LOCO holdings by 10.86% and now holds 1.12 million LOCO shares valued at $10.74 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. LOCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.70% at present.