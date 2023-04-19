Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) closed Tuesday at $9.88 per share, up from $9.81 a day earlier. While Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has overperformed by 0.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHO fell by -17.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.72 to $8.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.91% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 22, 2023, Compass Point Downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) to Sell. A report published by Raymond James on December 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for SHO. Morgan Stanley also rated SHO shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 05, 2022. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SHO, as published in its report on July 11, 2022. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)

The current dividend for SHO investors is set at $0.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SHO is recording an average volume of 2.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.81%, with a gain of 3.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.08, showing growth from the present price of $9.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Shares?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Hotel & Motel market. When comparing Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -89.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SHO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SHO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SHO has increased by 123.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,986,470 shares of the stock, with a value of $345.67 million, following the purchase of 19,354,170 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SHO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 201,823 additional shares for a total stake of worth $337.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 34,127,623.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 458,624 position in SHO. Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC purchased an additional 0.76 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.24%, now holding 8.96 million shares worth $88.54 million.