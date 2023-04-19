The share price of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) fell to $6.54 per share on Tuesday from $6.70. While Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has underperformed by -2.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PDM fell by -60.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.25 to $6.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.02% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2020, Robert W. Baird Upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) to Outperform. A report published by Stifel on February 07, 2019, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PDM. Stifel March 13, 2018d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Sell’ for PDM, as published in its report on March 13, 2018. Robert W. Baird’s report from August 28, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $24 for PDM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PDM’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.84 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PDM is recording an average volume of 1.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.54%, with a loss of -5.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PDM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Office sector, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) is based in the USA. When comparing Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 338.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PDM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PDM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PDM has increased by 1.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,446,129 shares of the stock, with a value of $141.96 million, following the purchase of 259,016 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PDM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 335,617 additional shares for a total stake of worth $70.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,604,037.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 50,531 position in PDM. LSV Asset Management sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.85%, now holding 4.29 million shares worth $31.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, increased its PDM holdings by 9.14% and now holds 3.62 million PDM shares valued at $26.46 million with the added 0.3 million shares during the period. PDM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.70% at present.