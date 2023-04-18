Currently, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (COEP) stock is trading at $1.44, marking a gain of 1.53% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -93.27% below its 52-week high of $21.42 and 39.96% above its 52-week low of $1.03. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -36.02% below the high and +11.96% above the low.

COEP’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.18, resulting in an 7.53 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP): Earnings History

If we examine Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$2.59, beating the consensus of -$0.08. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$2.51, resulting in a -3,137.50% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$2.59 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.08. That was a difference of -$2.51 and a surprise of -3,137.50%.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 52.11% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 19.23% of its stock and 40.15% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc. holding total of 2.86 million shares that make 14.01% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4.09 million.

The securities firm Creative Planning holds 0.65 million shares of COEP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.16%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.92 million.

An overview of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) traded 887,268 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.4306 and price change of -0.06. With the moving average of $1.4577 and a price change of -0.17, about 445,701 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, COEP’s 100-day average volume is 252,925 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.5868 and a price change of -0.93.