In Monday’s session, Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) marked $16.75 per share, down from $16.92 in the previous session. While Wolverine World Wide Inc. has underperformed by -1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WWW fell by -23.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.08 to $9.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.80% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 13, 2023, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) to Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for WWW. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on July 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $30. Stifel July 20, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for WWW, as published in its report on July 20, 2022. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW)

With WWW’s current dividend of $0.40 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WWW has an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.05%, with a gain of 2.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.75, showing growth from the present price of $16.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WWW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wolverine World Wide Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WWW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WWW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WWW has increased by 1.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,867,290 shares of the stock, with a value of $202.34 million, following the purchase of 219,749 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WWW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 138,568 additional shares for a total stake of worth $154.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,055,660.

During the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC subtracted a -681,375 position in WWW. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.37%, now holding 2.98 million shares worth $50.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Managed Account Advisors LLC decreased its WWW holdings by -29.08% and now holds 2.85 million WWW shares valued at $48.51 million with the lessened -1.17 million shares during the period. WWW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.53% at present.