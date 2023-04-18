As of Monday, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s (NYSE:NTB) stock closed at $26.02, up from $25.52 the previous day. While The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has overperformed by 1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTB fell by -24.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.31 to $25.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.72% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) to Overweight. Wells Fargo also Downgraded NTB shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 02, 2020. Citigroup January 09, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NTB, as published in its report on January 09, 2020. Keefe Bruyette’s report from July 08, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $41 for NTB shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB)

Investors in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.76 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NTB is recording 283.26K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.82%, with a gain of 1.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.40, showing growth from the present price of $26.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Shares?

The Banks – Diversified market is dominated by The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) based in the Bermuda. When comparing The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 51.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NTB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NTB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Davis Selected Advisers LP’s position in NTB has decreased by -4.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,270,744 shares of the stock, with a value of $88.31 million, following the sale of -156,282 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in NTB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.58%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 251,572 additional shares for a total stake of worth $77.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,876,843.

During the first quarter, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC subtracted a -140,984 position in NTB. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 80109.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.64%, now holding 2.28 million shares worth $61.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme increased its NTB holdings by 2.08% and now holds 1.81 million NTB shares valued at $48.83 million with the added 36780.0 shares during the period. NTB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.50% at present.