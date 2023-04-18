In Monday’s session, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) marked $6.78 per share, down from $6.85 in the previous session. While Repay Holdings Corporation has underperformed by -1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RPAY fell by -53.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.14 to $4.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.40% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) recommending Overweight. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for RPAY. Citigroup also Downgraded RPAY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 10, 2022. Credit Suisse July 22, 2022d the rating to Neutral on July 22, 2022, and set its price target from $20 to $15. BTIG Research resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for RPAY, as published in its report on January 26, 2022. Citigroup’s report from March 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $29 for RPAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Repay Holdings Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RPAY has an average volume of 809.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.67%, with a gain of 5.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.55, showing growth from the present price of $6.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RPAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Repay Holdings Corporation Shares?

Software – Infrastructure giant Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Repay Holdings Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 68.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 57.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RPAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RPAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in RPAY has increased by 7.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,698,378 shares of the stock, with a value of $50.58 million, following the purchase of 536,202 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in RPAY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 603,141 additional shares for a total stake of worth $37.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,714,843.

At the end of the first quarter, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its RPAY holdings by 47.76% and now holds 2.76 million RPAY shares valued at $18.12 million with the added 0.89 million shares during the period. RPAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.30% at present.