In Monday’s session, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) marked $7.24 per share, down from $7.30 in the previous session. While Himax Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIMX fell by -22.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.23 to $4.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.65% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On July 14, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) to Neutral. A report published by Nomura on April 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HIMX. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for HIMX, as published in its report on March 25, 2020. Lake Street’s report from January 31, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $5 for HIMX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

With HIMX’s current dividend of $1.25 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -42.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Himax Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HIMX has an average volume of 946.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.41%, with a loss of -4.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.91, showing growth from the present price of $7.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HIMX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Himax Technologies Inc. Shares?

Semiconductors giant Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is based in the Taiwan and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Himax Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -70.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HIMX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HIMX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Lazard Asset Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in HIMX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.89%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -199,565 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,189,382.

HIMX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.60% at present.