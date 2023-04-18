In Monday’s session, Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) marked $7.61 per share, up from $7.53 in the previous session. While Grifols S.A. has overperformed by 1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRFS fell by -29.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.34 to $5.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.03% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) to Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for GRFS. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for GRFS, as published in its report on April 08, 2022. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Grifols S.A. (GRFS)

With GRFS’s current dividend of $0.66 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -65.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Grifols S.A.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GRFS has an average volume of 977.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.28%, with a gain of 3.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.01, showing growth from the present price of $7.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grifols S.A. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRFS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRFS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in GRFS has increased by 8.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,399,105 shares of the stock, with a value of $142.97 million, following the purchase of 1,530,078 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in GRFS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 49.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,146,341 additional shares for a total stake of worth $70.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,511,035.

During the first quarter, Flat Footed LLC added a 2,338,553 position in GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased an additional 1.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 20.82%, now holding 7.72 million shares worth $56.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP increased its GRFS holdings by 65.61% and now holds 7.24 million GRFS shares valued at $53.37 million with the added 2.87 million shares during the period. GRFS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.60% at present.