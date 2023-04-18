Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) marked $18.18 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $17.69. While Euronav NV has overperformed by 2.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EURN rose by 43.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.00 to $9.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.61% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 06, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for EURN. Jefferies September 06, 2022d the rating to Buy on September 06, 2022, and set its price target from $14 to $20. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for EURN, as published in its report on July 21, 2022. Jefferies’s report from April 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for EURN shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. ING Group also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 257.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 1.82M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EURN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.35%, with a gain of 8.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.19, showing growth from the present price of $18.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EURN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Euronav NV Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 64.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EURN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EURN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in EURN has decreased by -22.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,785,590 shares of the stock, with a value of $113.93 million, following the sale of -1,995,460 additional shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank Investment Management made another increased to its shares in EURN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.34%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 685,838 additional shares for a total stake of worth $91.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,467,874.

During the first quarter, Merrill Lynch International subtracted a -914,259 position in EURN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. sold an additional -0.39 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.73%, now holding 3.6 million shares worth $60.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its EURN holdings by -2.61% and now holds 3.36 million EURN shares valued at $56.5 million with the lessened 90027.0 shares during the period. EURN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.67% at present.