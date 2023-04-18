In Monday’s session, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) marked $61.72 per share, up from $60.73 in the previous session. While NextEra Energy Partners LP has overperformed by 1.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEP fell by -20.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.06 to $57.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.63% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) to Mkt Perform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on June 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for NEP. CIBC also rated NEP shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $79 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 10, 2022. Raymond James January 04, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for NEP, as published in its report on January 04, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from September 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $89 for NEP shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

With NEP’s current dividend of $3.25 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

NextEra Energy Partners LP’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NEP has an average volume of 829.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.77%, with a gain of 1.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $82.62, showing growth from the present price of $61.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NextEra Energy Partners LP Shares?

Utilities – Renewable giant NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing NextEra Energy Partners LP shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 448.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NEP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NEP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in NEP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -346,593 additional shares for a total stake of worth $359.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,924,259.

During the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis added a 98,465 position in NEP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased an additional 75465.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.82%, now holding 2.75 million shares worth $166.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, Energy Income Partners LLC decreased its NEP holdings by -0.71% and now holds 2.14 million NEP shares valued at $130.28 million with the lessened 15245.0 shares during the period. NEP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.80% at present.