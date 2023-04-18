The share price of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) fell to $4.09 per share on Monday from $4.17. While Diana Shipping Inc. has underperformed by -1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DSX fell by -15.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.89 to $3.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.82% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On September 26, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DSX. Jefferies also rated DSX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DSX, as published in its report on September 13, 2021. Pareto also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of DSX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Diana Shipping Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DSX is recording an average volume of 722.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.69%, with a gain of 3.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.35, showing growth from the present price of $4.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DSX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diana Shipping Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Marine Shipping sector, Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is based in the Greece. When comparing Diana Shipping Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -42.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DSX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DSX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hosking Partners LLP’s position in DSX has increased by 36.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,658,306 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.17 million, following the purchase of 1,256,948 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in DSX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -92,800 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,580,419.

During the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP subtracted a -14,300 position in DSX. Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. purchased an additional 25358.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.24%, now holding 0.81 million shares worth $3.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lesa Sroufe & Co., Inc. increased its DSX holdings by 0.36% and now holds 0.64 million DSX shares valued at $2.51 million with the added 2337.0 shares during the period. DSX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.60% at present.