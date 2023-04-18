In Monday’s session, AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) marked $134.64 per share, down from $134.90 in the previous session. While AutoNation Inc. has underperformed by -0.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AN rose by 34.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $158.30 to $94.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.93% in the last 200 days.

On February 21, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) to Underweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for AN. Wells Fargo also Downgraded AN shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $126 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 13, 2023. Argus initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AN, as published in its report on August 23, 2022. Seaport Research Partners’s report from July 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $180 for AN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AutoNation Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 61.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AN has an average volume of 776.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.85%, with a gain of 4.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $159.25, showing growth from the present price of $134.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AutoNation Inc. Shares?

Auto & Truck Dealerships giant AutoNation Inc. (AN) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing AutoNation Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -3.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AN has decreased by -9.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,098,063 shares of the stock, with a value of $550.62 million, following the sale of -424,797 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.65%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -78,781 additional shares for a total stake of worth $388.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,892,084.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -144,342 position in AN. Arrowstreet Capital LP purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 59.01%, now holding 1.12 million shares worth $149.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AN holdings by -8.52% and now holds 1.06 million AN shares valued at $141.87 million with the lessened 98348.0 shares during the period. AN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.80% at present.