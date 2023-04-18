Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) marked $82.76 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $81.17. While Ascendis Pharma A/S has overperformed by 1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASND fell by -28.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $134.52 to $61.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.47% in the last 200 days.

On April 05, 2023, Oppenheimer Downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) to Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ASND. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on October 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $174. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ASND, as published in its report on August 30, 2022. Wedbush’s report from March 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $163 for ASND shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 367.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ascendis Pharma A/S’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -116.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 533.67K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ASND stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.42%, with a gain of 11.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $142.41, showing growth from the present price of $82.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ascendis Pharma A/S Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RA Capital Management LP’s position in ASND has increased by 43.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,967,172 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.07 billion, following the purchase of 3,009,993 additional shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in ASND during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -229,137 additional shares for a total stake of worth $742.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,920,356.

During the first quarter, Baker Bros. Advisors LP added a 102,200 position in ASND. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional 42289.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.86%, now holding 4.88 million shares worth $523.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its ASND holdings by -4.26% and now holds 3.71 million ASND shares valued at $397.77 million with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period.