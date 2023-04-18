As of Monday, Vacasa Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VCSA) stock closed at $0.81, up from $0.81 the previous day. While Vacasa Inc. has overperformed by 0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VCSA fell by -89.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.85 to $0.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.42% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 15, 2023, Oppenheimer Downgraded Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) to Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VCSA. Deutsche Bank also rated VCSA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 03, 2022. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on June 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $6.50. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VCSA, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Vacasa Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -173.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VCSA is recording 1.21M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.65%, with a loss of -10.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.79, showing growth from the present price of $0.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VCSA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vacasa Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VCSA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VCSA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VCSA has increased by 10.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,530,070 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.17 million, following the purchase of 916,536 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in VCSA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 108.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,321,963 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,381,830.

During the first quarter, Balyasny Asset Management LP added a 4,875,650 position in VCSA. Comprehensive Financial Managemen sold an additional -5.45 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -50.00%, now holding 5.45 million shares worth $5.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, 683 Capital Management LLC decreased its VCSA holdings by -8.89% and now holds 3.5 million VCSA shares valued at $3.37 million with the lessened -0.34 million shares during the period. VCSA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.80% at present.