A share of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) closed at $14.75 per share on Monday, down from $14.78 day before. While Healthcare Services Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HCSG fell by -13.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.54 to $11.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.12% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 24, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) to Hold. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on February 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for HCSG. The Benchmark Company also Upgraded HCSG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 20, 2022. Jefferies February 10, 2022d the rating to Underperform on February 10, 2022, and set its price target from $19 to $13.50. William Blair October 20, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for HCSG, as published in its report on October 20, 2021. Stifel’s report from June 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $31 for HCSG shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)

It’s important to note that HCSG shareholders are currently getting $0.86 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HCSG is registering an average volume of 1.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.12%, with a gain of 2.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.33, showing growth from the present price of $14.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HCSG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Healthcare Services Group Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Medical Care Facilities market, Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) is based in the USA. When comparing Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 667.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HCSG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HCSG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HCSG has increased by 2.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,364,891 shares of the stock, with a value of $157.63 million, following the purchase of 313,207 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HCSG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 193,044 additional shares for a total stake of worth $114.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,219,871.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 65,686 position in HCSG. Mackenzie Financial Corp. sold an additional 35320.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.84%, now holding 4.17 million shares worth $57.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its HCSG holdings by 20.56% and now holds 3.82 million HCSG shares valued at $52.97 million with the added 0.65 million shares during the period. HCSG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.84% at present.