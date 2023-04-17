Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -12.86% from the previous close with its current price standing at $4.00. Its current price is -86.11% under its 52-week high of $28.80 and 336.10% more than its 52-week low of $0.92. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -50.70% below the high and +357.92% above the low.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PTPI’s SMA-200 is $4.37.

Additionally, it is important to take into account PTPI stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.35 for the last tewlve months.

How does Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a No Ratings. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 42.74% of shares. A total of 11 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.38% of its stock and 4.17% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 19791.0 shares that make 0.95% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 78372.0.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 16507.0 shares of PTPI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.79%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 65367.0.

An overview of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) traded 4,074,563 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.58 and price change of +2.65. With the moving average of $1.94 and a price change of +1.50, about 1,637,381 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PTPI’s 100-day average volume is 829,955 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.42 and a price change of -0.11.