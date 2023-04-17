RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 0.96% from the previous close with its current price standing at $2.63. Its current price is -13.89% under its 52-week high of $3.06 and 192.39% more than its 52-week low of $0.90. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.83% below the high and +17.56% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RLX’s SMA-200 is $1.95.

Additionally, it is important to take into account RLX stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 5.62 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 61.57. RLX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.51, resulting in an 2.78 price to cash per share for the period.

How does RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 59.01% of shares. A total of 152 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 34.31% of its stock and 83.70% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. holding total of 60.07 million shares that make 6.46% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 159.78 million.

The securities firm Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 34.69 million shares of RLX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.73%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 92.28 million.

An overview of RLX Technology Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) traded 9,942,787 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.65 and price change of +0.17. With the moving average of $2.41 and a price change of +0.15, about 11,094,013 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RLX’s 100-day average volume is 12,773,522 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.45 and a price change of +0.88.