The share price of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) rose to $1.17 per share on Friday from $1.15. While The9 Limited has overperformed by 1.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NCTY fell by -54.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.08 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.71% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2009, JP Morgan Downgraded The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) to Neutral. A report published by Oppenheimer on June 18, 2009, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for NCTY. Roth Capital also reiterated NCTY shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 16, 2009. ThinkEquity Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 27, 2009, but set its price target from $16 to $20. Sterne Agee initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for NCTY, as published in its report on January 27, 2009. Brean Murray also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of The9 Limited (NCTY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -59.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NCTY is recording an average volume of 406.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.56%, with a gain of 53.80% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze The9 Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

