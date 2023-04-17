Within its last year performance, DCFC fell by -86.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.55 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.47% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on September 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for DCFC. B. Riley Securities also rated DCFC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2022. CapitalOne Initiated an Overweight rating on May 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DCFC, as published in its report on February 01, 2022.

Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tritium DCFC Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DCFC has an average volume of 3.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.68%, with a gain of 2.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DCFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tritium DCFC Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DCFC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DCFC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in DCFC has increased by 118.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,674,407 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.82 million, following the purchase of 4,163,279 additional shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in DCFC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.96%.

At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Securities LLC increased its DCFC holdings by 367.59% and now holds 0.66 million DCFC shares valued at $0.84 million with the added 0.52 million shares during the period. DCFC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.40% at present.