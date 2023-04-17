The share price of Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) fell to $0.43 per share on Friday from $0.47. While Ouster Inc. has underperformed by -7.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OUST fell by -89.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.27 to $0.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.40% in the last 200 days.

On December 07, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) to Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OUST. Rosenblatt also rated OUST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 25, 2022. Barclays July 25, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on July 25, 2022, and set its price target from $6 to $2. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for OUST, as published in its report on May 23, 2022. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from March 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for OUST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ouster Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -65.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OUST is recording an average volume of 4.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.15%, with a loss of -35.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.96, showing growth from the present price of $0.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OUST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ouster Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OUST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OUST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OUST has increased by 9.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,528,730 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.67 million, following the purchase of 1,503,098 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OUST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 190,162 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,183,647.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,616,935 position in OUST. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.81%, now holding 5.34 million shares worth $4.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Mana increased its OUST holdings by 48.35% and now holds 4.52 million OUST shares valued at $3.79 million with the added 1.47 million shares during the period. OUST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.90% at present.