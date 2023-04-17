As of Friday, Meta Materials Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock closed at $0.23, down from $0.38 the previous day. While Meta Materials Inc. has underperformed by -40.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MMAT fell by -84.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.34 to $0.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -76.44% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -39.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Meta Materials Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MMAT is recording 8.17M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.58%, with a loss of -46.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MMAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Meta Materials Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MMAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MMAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in MMAT has increased by 331.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,491,015 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.91 million, following the purchase of 11,132,853 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MMAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 47.13%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,790,159 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,588,291.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -646,027 position in MMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.31 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.34%, now holding 3.33 million shares worth $1.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Mana increased its MMAT holdings by 10.24% and now holds 1.52 million MMAT shares valued at $0.62 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. MMAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.90% at present.